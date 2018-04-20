Marijuana and pistol found in exercises

File photo: The two firearms and marijuana seized by police during a raid on an apartment in South Trinidad.

Three kilograms of marijuana was discovered during an exercise involving officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) in Buller Street, Woodbrook last night.

According to sources, the officers received an anonymous tip that the drugs were hidden in an abandoned house along Buller Street and visited the scene at around 10 pm last night. No one was arrested in connection with the find.

In an unrelated incident, senior officers with the IATF confirmed that a 19-year-old Laventille man was arrested for the possession of a Glock 19 pistol. According to reports, the officers were on mobile patrol at around 10 am this morning when they saw the man, a resident of Wharton Street Laventille and a known affiliate of the Rasta City gang acting suspiciously.

Officers searched the man and found the weapon. He was arrested and taken to the Riverside Plaza for further questioning.