Doctors reattach right hand of Mom chopped in cutlass attack

San Fernando General Hospital. Photo Jeff Mayers

Doctors spent close to 10 hours on Thursday reattaching the right hand of a Carapichaima mother who was attacked hours before by her son.

However doctors at San Fernando General Hospital yesterday said they discovered bleeding in the woman’s brain and she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital where she remains warded in critical condition.

The woman, who is a nurse, also remained incoherent following the surgery and doctors advised that she be given time to recuperate fully before she is allowed to be interviewed by police officers.

A source at the hospital said when the victim arrived by ambulance on Thursday priority care was given to her.

Newsday was also told this is not the first time a severed limb has been re-attached by the team of surgeons at San Fernando.

"This is not unusual, many people in different areas of trauma have had their limbs re-attached. We have that competence within the South West Regional Authority, the success rate has been very high." one medical official said.

Yesterday the woman’s husband remained at her bedside at the Intensive Care Unit praying for her swift recovery. While at his wife’s bedside he was comforted by nurses and visitors of other patients at the ICU who promised to pray for him and his family.

The distraught man told Newsday everything happened so fast on Thursday, he is still in a daze but added that both he and his wife are praying people and he knows in his heart that God will come through for his wife and make her better.