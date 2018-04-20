Dillon mum on lawsuits

MINISTER of National Security Edmund Dillon stayed mum at yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, when asked about losing a lawsuit by a former intelligence official, and about the lawsuit against him in the US law courts involving his childhood friend Neville Piper’s property.

Asked about a recent High Court ruling that he acted illegally in displacing Strategic Services Agency former head of intelligence services Carlton Dennie, Dillon declined to comment, saying the matter was still under the purview of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. He also declined comment on the Piper case, saying it was a private matter, and apparently unmoved by Opposition claims that it became a public matter once it was the subject of a statement by his ministry. That statement said Dillon had been cleared of any wrongdoing.