Devant appeals property tax ruling

Former minister Devant Maharaj

FORMER People’s Partnership minister Devant Maharaj has appealed Justice Jacqueline Wilson’s property tax ruling.

Wilson, last month, dismissed all Maharaj’s arguments against the validity of the enforcement of the tax.

He said he was disappointed with the judge’s analysis of the issues raised and he intends to take his challenge to the London Privy Council, if necessary .

“I believe it is important for the superior courts to clarify whether there is any continuing obligation to comply with a law that required property owners to submit information but expired on April 1 2010,” Maharaj said in a statement.

The judge threw out Maharaj’s contention that the deadline for the payment of taxes expired on April 1, 2010, when the Lands and Building Taxes Act was repealed by the Property Tax Act.

He claimed when the act was further amended in 2015, it provided a waiver of payments.

Wilson disagreed.

“As things currently stand, the process remains a voluntary one and hence no one is under any legal obligation to provide the information requested by the government. My appeal was therefore filed and served on the Attorney General and I anxiously await my day in court,” Maharaj said.