Cooper guides Naps to SSCL Intercol T20 semis Pres Chag to battle Hillview as:

Nickolai Madray

Powergen’s SSCL Intercol quarter-final match between Naparima College and Vishnu Boys saw Cephas Cooper stroking an unbeaten 73 runs as he led Naps to a successful run chase at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), on Wednesday night.

Vishnu Boys posted a total of 121 for the loss of seven wickets after the first 20 over innings. Sarvesh Dindial made 25 runs while Sachi Dookie contributed 22 runs to the total. Enrique Singh took one wicket for seven runs and Faiysal Mangera went for eight runs as he also claimed one wicket for Naps.

In response, Naparima made 122 runs for the loss of two wickets in 15 overs after Cooper gave an insight of his intentions in this year’s Intercol T20. He was accompanied by team-mate, Justyn Gangoo, who managed to make 40 runs in the process. Vishnu Boys’ Adrian Ramlagan claimed two wickets for 17 runs as Naps booked their spot in the semi-final stage.

They will be facing the winner of today’s match between Fatima and St Benedict’s, scheduled for 6 pm at the BLCA.

Presentation College Chaguanas will be facing tournament favourites, Hillview College, in the other semi-final of Powergen’s SSCL Intercol T20 Championship after they disposed of Barrackpore Secondary, on Wednesday. Playing at Naps Grounds on Lewis Street in San Fernando, Pres Chag made 136 runs in their 20 overs with Darius Gopaul making 37 runs while Joel Sutherland played his way to 17 runs.

The total always seemed a bit far-fetched for Barrackpore Secondary as they stumbled to 99 runs all out. Gopaul took three wickets for eight runs while Jayden Seals also took three wickets but, he went for 14 runs during their bowling innings. The match between Hillview and Pres Chag will be played at 6 pm at the BCLA and features as the second of the double header. Admission to the venue costs TT$20.

Fixtures at BLCA:

Today’s Quarter-final

6.00 pm - Fatima vs St Benedict’s

Tomorrow’s Semi-finals

2.30 pm - Naparima vs Fatima/St. Benedict’s

6.00 pm - Hillview vs Pres Chag