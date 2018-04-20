Colm: Rowley metoil firms, not UK PM

ACTING Prime Minister (PM) Colm Imbert told yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing that PM Dr Keith Rowley did not attend a meeting of Caricom heads with UK PM Theresa May in London, but was instead involved in preparations for vital meetings with oil firms BP and Shell to boost revenues accruing to TT, in light of billions of dollars in leakage from the energy sector.

However, at May’s event, Rowley was ably represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dennis Moses and High Commissioner to the UK Orville London, said Imbert.

The meeting was to discuss fears of the deportation of British residents of Caribbean origin whose foreparents had migrated to the UK on the ship Empire Windrush.

Imbert noted that May’s invitation to Caricom leaders had been issued late, that is, the evening before the morning set for the meeting. He also noted that the May/Caricom meeting was not officially listed on the agenda of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.