Central Sports cut Cane Farm in TTCB T20

CENTRAL Sports ended the group stage of the TT Cricket Board T20 Premiership One competition with a seven-wicket win over Cane Farm at Invaders Ground in Felicity, on Wednesday.

In a shortened 15-over match in pool two, Cane Farm posted 153 all out in 12.5 overs with Alcindo Holder scoring 51 and West Indies cricketer Lendl Simmons hitting 30. Former West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie was the top bowler for Central Sports taking four for 16, while Kissoondath Magram (2/27) and V Jagessar (2/24) both grabbed two wickets.

In reply, Central Sports raced to 154/3 in 12.5 overs with Adrian Ali making 47, Kamil Pooran scoring 38 and Keddy Lesporis belting an unbeaten 31. Central Sports and Queen’s Park II qualified from pool two for next week’s quarterfinals.

In pool one, Queen’s Park I and Merry Boys qualified for the quarter-finals, along with Alescon Comets and Caldrac in pool three and Raw Fitness Victoria United and PowerGen in pool four.

In pool one El Socorro Youth Movement and HKL Aranguez did not qualify for the quarter-finals, Munroe Road and Cane Farm did not progress in pool two, Orangefield and Clarke Road failed to advance in pool three and BFL Sports Club and Tableland could not qualify in pool four.

The quarter-finals begin on Monday.

SELECTED SCORES

Pool One

Queen’s Park I 158/8 (Tion Webster 55, Yannic Cariah 51; Uthman Muhammad 2/24, Rishaad Harris 2/28) vs Merry Boys 158/8 (Aneil Kanhai 49, Mario Belcon 29; Jon Russ Jaggesar 3/28, Y Cariah 2/21) Match Tied

Pool Two

Cane Farm 153 (12.5 overs) (Alcindo Holder 51, Lendl Simmons 30; Jyd Goolie 4/16, Kissoondath Magram 2/27, V Jagessar 2/24) vs Central Sports 154/3 (12.5 overs) (Adrian Ali 47, Kamil Pooran 38; Keddy Lesporis 31 not out) Central Sports won by seven wickets

Munroe Road 131 (19.5 overs) (Akeem Alvarez 40, Derwin Christian 31; Darren Deonarine 5/16, D Drakes 2/27, Namir Suepaul 2/26) vs Queen’s Park II 132/4 (18.2 overs) (Nicholas Alexis 67 not out, Jonathan Augustus 31) Queen’s Park II won by six wickets

Pool Three

Clarke Road 139/3 vs Alescon Comets 136/9 - Clarke Road won by three runs

Caldrac 201/7 vs Orangefield 151/6 - Caldrac won by 50 runs

Pool Four

Raw Fitness Victoria United 145/7 (Keron Kanhai 33, Shatrughan Rambaran 33; Mark Deyal 4/31) vs PowerGen 146/1 (18.4 overs) (Andre Fletcher 90 not out, M Deyal 31) PowerGen won by nine wickets.