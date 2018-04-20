CARIFTA athletes dominate Day I of schools track and field

Camille Lewis of Sangre Grande Secondary on her way to winning the girls over-17 1500m on Day One of 2018 TT Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday.

TT CARIFTA athletes, including Rae Ann Serville and Natasha Fox, showed their dominance on the opening day of the Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday.

In the girls Under-17 400m final, Carifta athlete Serville, of St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain, displayed a dominant performance to claim gold in the event in 56.07 seconds.

After 100m into the race, there was little doubt who the winner would be. Serville did not maintain her speed to the end, but had enough in the tank to win easily ahead of her CARIFTA teammate, Malika Coutain of Vessigny Secondary and Breanna Vincent of Pent Light and Life.

Fox of Point Fortin West Secondary was the champion in the girls Under-15 400m final in 56.55.

Octavia Cambridge of Bishop Anstey High School was second in 1:01.00 and Shakiah Phillip of Malick Secondary took bronze in 1:03.71.

Serville and Fox both represented TT at the 2018 CARIFTA Games in Bahamas a few weeks ago.

In the boys Under-17 400m final it was a close battle for the top three places in a CARIFTA showdown between Jordan Pope of Queen’s Royal College, Saeed Pompey of Fatima and Malachi Heywood of Point Fortin West Secondary. In the end Pope won gold, Pompey earned silver and Heywood took bronze.

The boys under-15 400m final was one of the closest finishes of the first day with Cyril Summer of South East Port of Spain and Keone John of St Anthony’s College giving their all on the track. Summer and John were neck and neck for the final 100m, but Summer did just enough to win gold. Summer clocked 53.648 and John claimed silver in 53.66.

The national junior athletes continued to shine in the 17+ 400m events. Onal Mitchell of Point Fortin East Secondary claimed the boys race in 47.9 seconds ahead of Jaden St Louis of Diego Martin Learning Centre in 49.8 seconds and Chazz Alexander of Fyzabad Secondary in 50.5. Joanna Rogers took gold in the girls event in 56.3 seconds ahead of Shania Lemaitre and Diane Hamilton.

The championships continue today from 11 am.

OTHER RESULTS

Boys Under-17 1500m Final

1 Llanos Troy - Fatima - 4:38.12

2 Tichard McKellar - Trinity East - 4:39.54

3 Jerome Barclay - Arima North - 4:52.19

Boys Under-15 1500m Final

1 Renaldo Caraballo - Princes Town West - 5:10.92

2 Jovon Gaskin - Succes Laventille - 5:13.05

3 Ryan Joseph - St James Secondary - 5:18.72

Girls Under-17 1500m Final

1 Zahra Gaskin - Bishop East - 5:38.25

2 Cassandra Joseph - Toco Secondary - 5:39.80

3 Jean Marie Farinha - Bishop East - 5:51.28

Girls 17+ 100m Final

1 Jenea Spinks - Holy Name - 11.50

2 Cheziah Phillip - Toco - 12.00

3 J’Da Browne - Bishop Anstey - 12.20

Girls Under-17 100m Final

1 Shaniqua Bascombe - St James - 12.21

2 Brianna Lord - North Eastern College - 12.48

3 Nicola Pesnell - Providence - 12.61

Boys Under-17 100m Final

1 Shakeem McKay - QRC - 10.89

2 Kester Richards - Point Fortin East - 11.13

3 Zachary Joel - Pent Light - 11.18

Boys 17+ 1500m Final

1 Otis Barker - Toco - 4:15.80

2 Genesis Joseph - St Francis - 4:19.40

3 Matthew Pulchan - Point Fortin West

Girls 17+ High Jump

1 Camille Lewis - Sangre Grande - 1.60m

2 Shannon Daniel - Pent Light and Life - 1.45m

3 Mpule St Louis - Arima North Secondary - 1.45m

Boys 17+ High Jump

1 Shervon Antoine - Toco - 1.82m

2 Shadeon Arthur - Naparima - 1.79m

3 Akeem John - Speyside - 1.65m