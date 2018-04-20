Calypsonian and ex UNC MP Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters appointed NCC chairman

Minister of Community Development Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly presents Winston Gypsy Peters with his letter of appointment as Chairman of the National Carnival Commission. Also present was Ms. Angela Edwards, Permanent Secretary of the MCDCA. Photo courtesy Ministry of Community Development.

Calypsonian and former Mayaro MP Winston 'Gypsy' Peters has been appointed as chairman of the National Carnival Commission.

The appointment was announced in a press release from the Ministry of Community Development and the Arts.

Peters, who was once Minister of Arts and Culture under the People's Partnership Government, replaces Colin Lucas who was appointed chairman in November last year.

In an interview with the Newsday, Peters said he was prepared to serve his country in any capacity he could.

He said serving one's country had nothing to do with political affiliation

"Carnival is the only thing in this country that knows no race, no religion, no political affiliation.

"When you get an opportunity to serve in a capacity like this where you can enhance the product that is Carnival, there is no reason why you shouldn't. I will do the best I can," Peters said.