Body found on Pinto Road

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old man whose bullet-riddled body was found in an abandoned house in Arima yesterday.

The body of Shaderack Baptiste, of Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande, was found around midday in a house on Pinto Road. Police processed the scene and Baptiste’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, where an autopsy is to be performed.

Police told Newsday, Baptiste was known to them for burglary, possession of narcotics and other offences.