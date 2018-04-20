Baby Raquel laid to rest

GRIEVING mother Charlene George was urged to turn to God yesterday at the funeral for her murdered 15-month-old daughter, Raquel George.

Officiating during Raquel’s funeral, the Rev Dr Elton Bobb of the Bethesda African Methodist Episcopal Church in Montrose said George did not need to worry about the child’s soul, as all is well with her. George and the child’s father, Sherwin John, are Special Reserve Police and the church was packed with their colleagues.

On April 11, George returned to her Secondary Road, Palo Seco home to discover Raquel unresponsive. She took the child to a nearby health facility where she was pronounced dead.

The child had been left in the care of a close male relative that day.

The relative, who is 17, was arrested the next day and on Wednesday he appeared in the Children Court in Fyzabad charged with Raquel’s murder. “Our sweet Raquel is gone but the question now is ‘What about us?’” Bobb said yesterday.

“The answer is to focus on Jesus, turn to him and let him comfort you at this time.”

Bobb said he christened Raquel five months ago at the church and he too was grieving after her death. But he said those who are left behind need to start cleaning up their acts if they want to meet the child in heaven.

“The infant child’s soul is well.

We need to worry about us, who have messed up and done so many things that are not right. We need to clean up and deal with ourselves so when that day comes, we can be reunited with Raquel in God’s kingdom.”

Raquel was buried at the Los Bajos Cemetery.