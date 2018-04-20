Anglican Dean: Teen’s murder should shake us up

ANGLICAN Dean The Very Rev Shelley-Ann Tenia lamented ongoing crime and criminality in TT and said society has been blinded by the plight of the families of those murdered.

Speaking at the funeral of slain schoolboy Kareem Forde at the Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain yesterday, Tenia urged mourners to use the 16-year-old’s death as a reminder of how much society has changed and said his murder should not be in vain.

She added that while mourners feel upset and grieved by his murder, it was important to let cooler heads prevail and reminded relatives that God would enact justice in due time.

Forde was shot and killed outside his John John, Laventille home last Friday while playing a game on his cellphone.

“The loss of Kareem has to do something to shake us up,” said Tenia.

“To shake us out of this attitude, we must be willing to allow God to heal us so we can be able to see from a fresh perspective.

Let Kareem’s death be an eye-opener.

“We can hold on to God, in the midst of our pain, grief and confusion. Even now as we adjust to reality we can change our perception and our attitudes to nurture our relationship with our creator that in times of such grief we do not have to take matters into our own hands. It is important that we remember our faith and keep hope as we hold on to God.”

Tenia also emphasised the importance of community groups to overcome the challenges of crime and violence in communities such as Laventille. She said through networking, communities can grow stronger by pooling their resources and finding common ground.

Throngs of mourners, including several of Kareem’s schoolmates from the South East Port of Spain Secondary School attended yesterday’s funeral to pay their final respects to the youth many affectionately remembered as “Fat Boy.”

During the final moments of the ceremony, four students from the school performed a dance routine in honour of Kareem, which moved several mourners to tears.

No one has been arrested for the murder. The Homicide Bureau Region 1 is continuing investigations.