$1m bail for businessman charged with fraud

Shameer Baksh

MANAGING director of Southern Hatcheries Shameer Baksh appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday charged with obtaining $1.6 million by issuing fraudulent cheques.

He appeared before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Eleventh Court, where he was granted bail of $1 million. Baksh was also ordered to surrender his passport and report to the police station nearest to where he lives.

It is alleged that Baksh, 39, of Barrackpore, obtained US$200,000 by allegedly tendering fraudulent cheques tendered at a local business in exchange for goods and services. He was charged by WPC O’Brien of the Fraud Squad office after investigations by Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie, ASP Kent Ghisawan, Insp Ramdani Dipchand, WP Insp Cudjoe, Sgt. Badree and Cpl. Bassarath.

Baksh was arrested on Saturday after he got off an American Airlines flight at Piarco Airport on his return from the US.

The matter was transferred to the Chaguanas Magistrates Court, where he is to appear on May 17. Baksh was represented by Senior Counsel Pamela Elder.