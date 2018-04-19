UWI Principal: The Caribbean is struggling

UWI St Augustine Campus Principal Professor Brian Copeland speaks to attendees at the launch of the International and Sustainable Business undegraduate degree programme at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business at Mt Hope this morning.

Campus Principal of the University of the West Indies' (UWI) St Augustine Professor Brian Copeland said as TT and the wider Caribbean region has fallen on lean economic times, the solution lies in revitalising its approach to education.

Copeland said newer and more innovative thinking was necessary to revive local economies.

Speaking at the launch of the International Sustainable Business Undergraduate Degree Programme at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (ALJGSB) in Mt Hope this morning, Copeland said recent statistics showed that the Caribbean was among one of the lowest performing regions in the world.

He said the launch of the programme seeks to provide the next generation of leaders and innovators with the tools necessary to improve as well as develop new ideas and techniques.