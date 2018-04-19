UTT Board of Governors visits Chief Secretary

Professor Hollis Liverpool, The Mighty Chalkdust, right, presents THA Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour, Marslyn Melville-Jack, left, with a copy of his book Thoughts Along the Kaiso Road, during the UTT Board of Governors visit to Tobago on Monday.

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) officials pai a courtesy visit to the Office of th Chief Secretary at the Administrative Complex, Calder Hall, Monday. Charles, who is also the Secretary of Education, held talks with the UTT official on a number of topics related to education in Tobago. The UTT contingent included chairman Ken Julien, deputy chairman Clement Imbert, president Sarim Al-Zubaidy and several governors, including Hollis Liverpool, The Mighty Chalkdust