TT players need to improve Coach Lawrence disappointed by late 1-0 loss to Panama

TT coach Dennis Lawrence.

DENNIS LAWRENCE, TT football team coach, expressed his disappointment with the squad’s 1-0 loss against Panama, in a friendly football international at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

And the ex-national central defender also highlighted the need for immediate improvement from the mostly local-based TT players.

Jesus Gonzalez scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to ensure victory for the Panamanians.

The Central Americans fielded an entire local-based team, as they prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, starting on June 14.

At Tuesday’s post-game media conference, Lawrence said, “Did we deserve to win the game, I don’t think so. Did we deserve to lose the game, I don’t think so either. All and all I think a lot of questions (were) answered in terms of the local players, where they are at the moment.

“Some of our passing was very erratic, and I think we can all see where the work needs to be done with the local players, when we come up against good opposition,” he continued. “For a lot of the people who were asking about who should be in the team, I think we got the answers. I wasn’t pleased with the performance.”

Centre-back Daneil Cyrus, who wore the captain’s armband for the first time, winger Cordell Cato and substitute striker Nicholas Dillon, in his first international, were the only foreign-based players selected by Lawrence.

Lawrence admitted, “You can see what qualities that some of the (local) players can offer us and I think some of them have hit their levels, they can’t go the extra bit that is required. But, at the same time, a lot of them are still young and we have to work with them, to try and improve them.”

Referring to Gonzalez’s winner, Lawrence said, “The goal we conceded came from an error by a senior player. It just shows that football, sometimes, is all about concentration ...”

Lawrence was asked about the lack of quality, both in terms of the midfield and forward departments.

On the midfield issue, he noted, “It was a clear concern because in the middle of the park, we did not have that ambition to try (to) receive the ball and create things.”

About the strikers, Lawrence said, “It will be great if we have a young Stern John now because, for all the criticism he took over the years, his record (a TT-leading 70 international goals) still stands. ”

Carlon Hughes, of Super League champions Guaya United, was the leading scorer for the 2017 season with 30 goals. But Lawrence spoke about the gap between the Super League and international football.

Referring to the inclusion of FC Santa Rosa striker Keron Clarke for the July 26, 2017 friendly away to Ecuador (TT lost 3-1), Lawrence noted, “He said to me ‘after 20 minutes I could have easily asked to come off the football pitch’. That was how big the guy found it.

“It is not easy for a football player that does not train consistently to come in and play at this level. I’ve seen the player and I think, at this time, it’s not what we need.”

Lawrence also made a plea for top-flight domestic football to resume as soon as possible.

“At the moment we don’t have any leagues apart from minor leagues,” he said.

“As much as I’m against a player playing in the minor leagues, luckily enough some of them were playing in the minor leagues to keep themselves active. My major concern is the lack of activity by our footballers.”

Lawrence also touched on two new players, winger Reon Moore (in his second international) and debutant central midfielder Kevon Goddard.

“Moore’s problem wasn’t the position he played in,” said the TT coach.

“There were problems in terms of his technical ability, his understanding and his work ethic.”

About Goddard, Lawrence noted, “He’ll give you everything, he’s a heart-and-soul player but he just lacked a bit of ambition, to be brave on the ball going forward.”