Success Laventille cruise past Woodbrook 44-21

SUCCESS LAVENTILLE used a strong second half to whip Woodbrook 44-21, on Tuesday, in a male under-17 fixture, as the TT Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) North Zone 2018 season resumed.

At the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo, Success Laventille held a narrow 10-6 advantage at the half, but their second half contribution turned the game on its head.

Jabari Elder had as much points for Success Laventille as the entire Woodbrook team. Malique Jacobs was the next highest scorer for Success Laventille with seven points.

Vladimir Griffith and Isaiah Thorne each netted nine points for Woodbrook.

In a high-scoring male under-20 affair, St Francis Boys (formerly Belmont Boys) defeated St Mary’s 63-57.

Israel Daniel and Donte Hazard notched 16 points apiece for St Francis Boys, who lead 36-24 at the half, while Josiah Superville netted 12 and Isaiah Smith 10 for the winners.

For St Mary’s, Jacoba Benjamin netted a game-high 28 points while Evan Trim contributed 21.

And, in a scheduled male under-20 contest, QRC earned a 20-0 win over East Mucurapo by default.