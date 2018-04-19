Student chops off mom’s hand because ‘she took away my cell phone’

A 15-year-old form three student was arrested yesterday, one hour after he chopped off the right hand of his 46-year-old mother and also dealt her some chops to the back of the neck.

The teen, who was dressed in his school uniform with blood splattered over his shirt was found in a daze by police.

When he was being escorted to a police van, he began weeping and told officers he was sorry for his actions.

He said, "I did it because my mother took away my cell phone the night before and I found it was unfair."