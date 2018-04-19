Breaking
Thursday 19 April 2018
Special needs woman raped

A 21-year-old special needs woman was dragged out of her Siparia home early Wednesday morning and sexually assaulted.

The woman told police she retired to bed around 11 pm on Tuesday and shortly before 1 am, was awakened by a man dressed in dark clothing in her bedroom.

She said the man kept repeating her name and when she tried to scream, he placed his hands on her mouth and began dragging her out of her bed. The victim said while she was being dragged she suffered lacerations and injuries to her back and feet. The suspect took the woman to an open area close to her home and repeatedly raped her.

