Psych assessment for murder accused, 17

MASTER Candice Cielto-Jones, who presided yesterday in the Children Court at Fyzabad, ordered a psychological assessment of the 17-year-old boy charged with murdering his 15-month-old female relative.

Cielto-Jones also ordered that the findings be submitted to the court. The boy is charged with murdering Racquel George on Wednesday last week at Palo Seco. He cannot be named because he is legally a minor.

Cielto-Jones heard the matter privately and even members of the media were debarred from sitting in on the hearing.

It is alleged that the boy beat the toddler to death at a house at Secondary School Road in Palo Seco. An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the back, spine and head.

PC Lutchman of Homicide Bureau (Region III) laid the charge on Tuesday evening, on advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Racquel was the daughter of two Special Reserve Police. Her parents were absent yesterday, but Newsday learnt one of her uncles was present. Defence attorney Shiva Boodoo represented the accused boy and attorney Rebecca Trim-Wright appeared on behalf of the State.

The Children Court is a sub-division of the Family and Children Division of the High Court and deals with matters involving people under 18. Newsday learnt that the boy will turn 18 on August 29. The master denied bail yesterday and remanded the boy into custody at the Youth Training Centre. He is to reappear in court on May 22.

Today Racquel is expected to be buried after a funeral in Chaguanas under Christian rites.