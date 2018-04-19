Preysal Phoenix humiliate Cricket Lovers

Stacy Ann King

PREYSAL PHOENIX humiliated Cricket Lovers by 90 runs last Wednesday, in the final round of the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) T20 Premiership Division.

At the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, the hosts tallied a score of 155 runs for the loss of only two wickets in their allotted 14 overs, with unbeaten knocks of 61 from Leeandra Ramdeen and 46 from Samantha Bissoon.

Cricket Lovers were restricted to 65/4 off 14 overs in response, as Bissoon claimed two wickets for 18 runs. Nicole George made 23 and Seline O’Neil 16 for Cricket Lovers.

Technocrats cruised to a nine-wicket win over Players at the New Settlement Ground, Caroni Savannah Road.

Batting first, Players made 72/7 off 20 overs with Nadia Mohammed scoring 15. Crystal Hanslal took 2/11 and Steffanie Ragoonath 2/13 for Technocrats.

In their response, Technocrats raced to 73/1 off only 7.3 overs with Stacy Ann King hitting an unbeaten 29 while Mikaela Jodhan was not out on 18.

Moosai edged Hibiscus by one run, under the Duckworth/Lewis method, at Crowne Street, Tacarigua.

Taking first strike, Moosai posted 96/9 off 20 overs with useful knocks of 36 from Kirbynia Alexander and 25 from Amanda Samaroo. Karishma Ramharack got 3/15 and Alice Collins 2/13 for Hibiscus.

Hibiscus were on 72/4 after 15.3 overs when rain forced an early end to proceedings, and guaranteed victory to Moosai by the slimmest of margins.

Alexander returned with the ball to take 4/12 for Moosai, while Rosalie Dolabille (26) and Natasha McClean (24) led the scoring for Hibiscus.