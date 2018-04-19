Passengers disgruntled as damage to TT Spirit causes hour-long delay

TT Spirit making approaching Port of Spain Ferry Terminal

THE TT Spirit made a delayed entrance to the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal this morning as a result of damage to the hydraulic hose.

Newsday was told that upon arrival into Port of Spain at 9.30 am, the hydraulic cable on the starboard side of the vessel burst, disabling the berth of the vessel.

The hose was repaired, and passengers disembarked approximately an hour later.

Chief Executive Officer of TT Inter-Island Transport Company Vilma Lewis-Cockburn said the TT Spirit left Scarborough at 6.25 am with 366 passengers and 129 vehicles.

One passenger said, "It was more than an hour delay. The ride was okay, and the boat seems to be working very well- that is the impression given to us. The minister travelled on it, so it was assumed that it is safe. This is what we vote for I guess."

Simone, a passenger who did not provide a last name said, "The sailing was good. We made it in 3 hours flat. However, because of the damage to the hydraulics hose, there was a delay." Another passenger who declined to provide her name said, "It was a long wait. The facilities were okay, but I did not get a fair explanation of what really happened."

The TT Spirit is scheduled to leave Port of Spain for the return to Scarborough today at 4.00 pm.