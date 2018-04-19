Panama defeat uninspiring TT in football friendly

TT’s Reon Moore,left, and Panama’s Sergio Ortega vie for the ball during an international friendly, on Tuesday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium. Panama won 1-0. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

PANAMA substitute Jesus Gonzalez capitalised on complacent TT defending to score in the dying seconds, as the visitors prevailed 1-0 in Tuesday evening’s friendly football international at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

The result ended TT’s coach Dennis Lawrence’s five-game unbeaten run and highlighted, both to the ex-national defender and the estimated 2,000 fans in attendance, the difficulties he currently faces.

The game was not scheduled on a FIFA international date and both teams fielded players who were either domestic-based or out of season.

Panama are preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and hardly looked troubled by a TT team who never managed a shot on goal or even had any sustained possession.

With the fans leaving the venue, Panama’s Oscar Villarreal collected a ball inside the penalty box. Unmarked, the midfielder picked out substitute Gonzalez who got in front of TT goalkeeper Adrian Foncette and slotted home from inside the six-yard box.

Panama’s striker Carlos Small had an early opportunity, when he was sent clear on goal, but his effort was blocked by an advancing Foncette, while TT midfielder Hashim Arcia (15th minute) and striker Marcus Joseph (40th) had efforts which went high and wide of the Panama net.

Lawrence and his opposite coach Hernan Dario Gomez made a host of substitutions in the second half, but Panama had two good opportunities to find the target.

In the 58th, striker Jose Fajardo met a right-side cross from Alexis Palacio and forced a good save from Foncette while, in the 77th, a shot from outside the penalty box fell to Francisco Palacio who hit wide with only Foncette to beat.

But Gonzalez did not miss when a goal-scoring opportunity fell to him, and sparked wild celebrations from his team-mates and the technical staff.