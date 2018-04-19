New Queen’s Hall board

Members of the newly-installed Queen’s Hall board of directors with executives from the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts. Front row from left: deputy permanent secretary Susan Shurland, Raymond Choo Kong, Zaida Rajnauth, Karla Gonzales, permanent secretary Angela Edwards, Nisa Suepaul. Back row: Victor Prescod,left, Dr Wilhemus Hidwig, Charlene Griffith, Brian Wood and Yvonne Roberts-White.

DR WILHEMUS HIDWIG will chair the new board of directors of Queen’s Hall. Nisa Suepaul will serve as the deputy chairman alongside directors Zaida Rajnauth, Raymond Choo Kong, Victor Prescod, Brian Wood, Charlene Griffith, Karla Gonzales and general manager Yvonne Roberts-White.

The board members received their letters of appointment on April 12 from the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) at the ministry’s head office at Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Angela Edwards thanked the new board members for their willingness and enthusiasm to serve the cultural community, said a media release. She assured the board that the ministry stands ready to assist them in executing their mandate.