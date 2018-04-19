New Queen’s Hall board
DR WILHEMUS HIDWIG will chair the new board of directors of Queen’s Hall. Nisa Suepaul will serve as the deputy chairman alongside directors Zaida Rajnauth, Raymond Choo Kong, Victor Prescod, Brian Wood, Charlene Griffith, Karla Gonzales and general manager Yvonne Roberts-White.
The board members received their letters of appointment on April 12 from the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) at the ministry’s head office at Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain.
The ministry’s permanent secretary Angela Edwards thanked the new board members for their willingness and enthusiasm to serve the cultural community, said a media release. She assured the board that the ministry stands ready to assist them in executing their mandate.