More Ibis protection; Double Chaconia TT national flower

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat assists 4H Students in planting a tamarind tree following a Tree Planting Ceremony hosted by the World Food Day National Committee of Trinidad and Tobago and Massy Stores at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

More protection is coming for the Scarlet Ibis and Cabinet has decided to recognise the Double Chaconia, and not the single chaconia, as this country's national flower, reported Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat.

He made the announcement on Wednesday at a Tree Planting Ceremony hosted by the World Food Day National Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (WFDNCTT) and Massy Stores at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Port of Spain.

On the country's National Bird, the Scarlet Ibis, Rambharat said the current $100,000 fine for poaching was just one of the mechanisms being employed with the intention of sending a “very serious” message to would-be offenders.

“The Minister of Planning and Development – Senator the Honourable Camille Robinson-Regis – is about to bring a note to Cabinet to declare the Scarlet Ibis an ‘Environmentally Sensitive Species’ and the fines and enforcements that come with that declaration should go a long way towards protecting the Scarlet Ibis.”

On the decision to recognise the Double Chaconia as the national flower Rambharat said Cabinet has ended a 60-year debate among horticulturalists and experts.

“Cabinet has recently agreed to give directions to the National Emblems Committee, to recognize that our National Flower is officially the Double Chaconia. As such, Prime Minister Keith Rowley immediately gave an instruction - for the avoidance of any doubt and in the promotion of education - that every school in Trinidad and Tobago, have the Double Chaconia planted on its grounds.”