Mom of cadet accused of sexual assault wants answers

THE mother of an 18-year-old Cadet Sergeant being investigated for sexual assault is calling for clarity after she claims her son was wrongly accused by a 14-year-old junior officer.

Speaking with Newsday this morning, the woman said her son's accuser has a history of sexual promiscuity among other members of the unit and added any contact between both teens, was entirely consensual.

She said the accuser's story was not corroborated by other cadets who were interviewed during the investigation. The woman maintains her son is innocent. She says since the incident was made public, her son has become a recluse and refuses to attend final exams at the secondary school he attends.

However, sources within the Child Protection Unit said whether the acts were consensual or not, the teen and his accomplices may still be charged because of a clause under the Child Act, which prohibits sexual contact between teenagers, with an age difference greater than two years.