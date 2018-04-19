Man stabbed to death in Princes Town

KILLED: Shaquille Baptiste

A La Romaine man was found stabbed to death next to his car in Princes Town early yesterday morning.

The victim has been identified as Shaquille Baptiste, 24, of Claude Street, La Romaine. Police said Baptiste worked as a “PH” taxi driver.

Ste Madeleine police responded to an anonymous tip that a body was seen at the M1 Ring Road around 3.30am on Wednesday. They found Baptiste’s body in a drain. He had been stabbed in the head, chest and arms.

His Nissan B13 was nearby and police said the right side of the car was dented and there was debris on the road suggesting the car had been involved in an accident. The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy yesterday.

Newsday visited the family’s home in La Romaine but relatives declined to speak. One neighbour described him as a “good one” but would not say anything more.