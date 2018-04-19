Hillview advance into SSCL Intercol T20 semis

Nickolai Madray

Hillview College defeated Shiva Boys by 8 wickets in the first quarter-final match of Powergen’s SSCL Intercol T20 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Navin Bidaisee plucked four wickets for nine runs as he limited Shiva Boys to 116 runs for the loss of nine wickets, after 20 overs, in their innings with the bat. Tareeq Abdool contributed 28 runs off 15 balls while Rohan Singh struck 22 off 30 for the south side.

However, due to the continuous fall of wickets, Shiva Boys were unable to answer the opposing bowlers.

Hillview’s target of 117 runs looked like an easy chase for the visitors as Sachin Seecharan struck an unbeaten 64 runs off 45 balls.

After 10 overs, Hillview were 87 for the loss of one, leaving them with 30 runs to make from 60 balls.

Seecharan formed a solid partnership with Bidaisee who made 30 runs and also ended the match not out. Hillview won the game in 13.3 overs with a score of 117 for the loss of one wicket. Shiva Boys’ Isaiah Gomez got the lone wicket at the expense of 20 runs in his spell with the ball.

The quarter-final match between Fatima and St Benedict’s College was postponed until Friday as the Munroe Road ground was not payable. The other two matches were ongoing at press time.