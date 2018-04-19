Drama at Lit Fest

Ken Ramchand

THE Suffrage of Elvira and The Black Jacobins get dramatic treatment at the eighth NGC Bocas Lit Fest, TT’s annual literary festival, from April 25 - 29.

VS Naipaul’s classic political satire Suffrage of Elvira was published 60 years ago this year. The famous author’s second novel is set in colonial Trinidad as the people of Elvira get ready to vote. It’s a wonderful comedy that makes Trinis take a wry look at themselves and promises to make the Rotunda of the National Library echo with peals of laughter when actors give a half-hour, dramatic reading on April 28 from 11.30 am, said a media release.

The readings are directed by literature scholar Kenneth Ramchand and produced in collaboration with Victor Edwards of Iere Theatre Productions.

On April 29 at 12 pm, TT’s other internationally-renowned writer and thinker CLR James’ work will be featured. Black Jacobins, published 80 years ago this year, remains alive as a powerful history of the Haitian Revolution (1794-1803), led by the enslaved Toussaint L’Ouverture, that became an inspiration for repressed people everywhere.

The reading, which is based on James’ theatrical adaptation of the work, is directed by Wendell Manwarren and performed by actors Marlon De Bique, Cecilia Salazar and others.

Lit Fest organisers said in the release, “We aim to make literature come alive at the festival, so you can expect to hear us all celebrating ourselves in extempo, robbertalk, calypso, and even an ole mas competition.”

For full programme and more on over 100 public events, nearly all free, visit: bocaslitfest.com, Facebook and Twitter, #bocas2018.

Festival title sponsor is the National Gas Company, lead sponsor is First Citizens, Main sponsors are the Ministry of Community Development , Culture and the Arts and One Caribbean Media. Massy Foundation and The University of the West Indies (UWI) are sponsors.