Carolyn: Christianity is tolerant COP backs President’s call for calm in LGBT+ debate

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan

CONGRESS of the People leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan said church leaders must discourage any hatred towards LGBT+ people as being unchristian as she yesterday supported President Paula-Mae Weekes’ call for calm while debating Justice Devindra Rampersad’s recent ruling which deemed anti-buggery laws unconstitutional.

After a Christian pastor said anarchy could erupt from possible legal reform arising from Rampersad’s ruling, Weekes urged citizens on Tuesday not to incite victimisation, bigotry and violence, but instead civilly offer informed viewpoints.

“I quite agree with her call for calm,” Seepersad-Bachan said.

“We have to remember we are a diverse society, and diversity for us is our strength as a country.

“I’d appreciate it if all groups could appeal to their members that we must respect the rights of those who are in the minority and who are vulnerable. That is even a Christian principle that we must share.

“We cannot go about with this sort of hate in our heart, because it does nothing but becomes unproductive in the way we express ourselves.”

Seepersad-Bachan said her biggest concern, apart from calling for calm, was to urge various faiths to seek tolerance from their members.

She said she expected TT to be a mature and progressive society that can debate the issue logically and with a level head.

“If we want to move forward as a country we have to understand there are differences between all of us and we are not all born the same.“

Yesterday, Newsday contacted Pastor Victor Gill who led an anti-reform protest at Parliament recently. “I have no comment to make,” he told Newsday and then hung up his phone.