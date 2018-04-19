Ammo in palm plant

MALABAR police yesterday found ganja and ammunition hidden in a palm tree, during an exercise conducted in the Northern Division.

Acting Superintendent Sheldon David and a party of officers under the co-ordination of ACP (Ag) Mc Donald Jacob, were conducting the exercise between 2.30 pm and 3.45 pm on Tuesday, when they received information which led them to the corner of Jean Street and Malabar Branch Trace, Malabar.

Police went to an empty lot where they discovered eight rounds of 9mm ammunition and 5.64 grammes of marijuana.

While no one was arrested the drugs and ammo were seized by police.