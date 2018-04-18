TT U-17 cricket trial on Sunday

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) will be hosting an Under-17 trial match at 8:30 am on Sunday at Gilbert Park in Point Lisas. Team A and Team B have been chosen by the national selectors for the trial match.

Team A will be coached by Robert Mahabir and include captain Nicholas Ali (South-East), wicketkeeper Jeremiah Cruickshank (North), Kyle Roopchand (South), Leonardo Julien (East), Tariq Mohammed (South), Shane Ali (Tobago), Rateen Mootoor (North-East), Isiah Gomez (South-East), Aniel Pitiram (Central), Amrit Dass (South-West), Vanir Maharaj (South), Jabari Phillip (East) and Jayden Seals (Central).

Randy Ramjit will manage their Team B opponents of the day and Antonio Gomez (South) was given the responsibility of being the skipper. Other players include Aaron Bankay (Central), Giovanni Ramdenny (North-East), Darren Samlal (South), Jalen Agard (South), Sameer Ali (Central), Adam Reyes (North), Ryan Bandoo (South), Anderson Mahase (North-East), Leon Bassanoo(North), Rivaldo Ramlogan (East), Eric Garcia (North) and wicketkeeper Lorenzo Loudon (South-West).