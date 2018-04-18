Search for cop-beater

SAN FERNANDO police are searching for a street vendor who, on Saturday, beat a municipal policeman in full view of pedestrians.

Police reports are that at about 3 pm, Insp Harripersad of the San Fernando Municipal Police Station was at Mucurapo Street, San Fernando where an argument broke out with the man.

At the time, the policeman was off duty. He was walking away when the vendor kicked him. Harripersad fell to the ground and the man began beating him, then got into his car and drove off. Police said the man, who is in his late 30s sells vegetables on the road at Mucurapo Street. Harripersad was treated at the San Fernando General Hospital and discharged hours later. He is on sick leave. ASP Martin of the Municipal Police is leading investigations.