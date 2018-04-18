Redeem 1-cent coins now

Central Bank of TT PHOTO JEFF K MAYERS

THE Central Bank has issued a reminder that the one-cent coin will no longer be legal tender for cash payments from July 3. However, it said, “All non-cash transactions such as cheque and electronic payments will continue as usual.”

The public is invited up to July 2 to redeem one-cent coins at commercial banks or the Central Bank.

The bank also added, “From July 3, one-cent coins can still be redeemed for value indefinitely at the counters of the Central Bank.

Both the rounding guidelines and regulations can be accessed on the bank’s website under the Currency section.