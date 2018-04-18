Breaking
Action against fake drugs Prisoner transport vehicle overturns President Weekes laments tensions over debate on sex acts Moonilal on Dillon: He must resign CAISO: AG must protect citizens from pastor's "threats"
follow us
N Touch
Wednesday 18 April 2018
News

Redeem 1-cent coins now

Central Bank of TT PHOTO JEFF K MAYERS

THE Central Bank has issued a reminder that the one-cent coin will no longer be legal tender for cash payments from July 3. However, it said, “All non-cash transactions such as cheque and electronic payments will continue as usual.”

The public is invited up to July 2 to redeem one-cent coins at commercial banks or the Central Bank.

The bank also added, “From July 3, one-cent coins can still be redeemed for value indefinitely at the counters of the Central Bank.

Both the rounding guidelines and regulations can be accessed on the bank’s website under the Currency section.

Comments

Reply to this story

News

Search for cop-beater

SAN FERNANDO police are searching for a street vendor who, on Saturday, beat a municipal