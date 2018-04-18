Ramdin pleased to retain Windies T20 spot

Denesh Ramdin

Red Force batsman Denesh Ramdin has retained his place in the West Indies team for the Hurricane Relief T20 charity match against a Rest of the World team scheduled for May 31 at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

Ramdin was selected for the recent tour of Pakistan after the majority of the West Indies first-team players decided they would not travel to Pakistan due to security reasons.

The Asian nation has been struggling to find countries willing to play there after gunmen attacked a bus carrying Sri Lankan players in 2009.

Ramdin gave the selectors a reminder of what he was capable of in the third and final match of the tour, blazing 42 from 18 balls with four fours and three sixes. Pakistan, however, won the series comfortably 3-0.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Ramdin said he is always happy to wear maroon colours.

“It’s a good feeling still, I didn’t do badly in Pakistan; it’s always (a privilege) to represent West Indies at any level. It’s an important game against the Rest of the World. It’s gonna be a nice experience playing against all the other guys around the world on one team and meeting up the T20 champs (West Indies). It’s gonna be an exciting game and I hope a lot of people come out and support,” he said.

The 33 year old has been in excellent form of late, finishing the regional first class season as the second highest run scorer with 799 runs from 10 matches. Ramdin was a calming presence in a struggling TT team, stroking three centuries and four fifties to finish with an average of 61.46.

“My job was to go out and make a lot of runs and I think I did that. That is my part (finished) and hopefully the selectors can do their part now. I’m just waiting on the call to play Test match or T20, whichever one, I’m happy to go out and play...Test cricket is the ultimate, once I get back there I would like to continue where I left off in Australia where I had some good performances. We (West Indies) have some good cricket coming up in the next few months and hopefully if I get my opportunity I will go out and do my best,” he said.

Ramdin has not played Tests in over two years and ODI cricket since October, 2016. Asked whether he felt pressure in Pakistan to perform in the absence of the first-choice Windies players, Ramdin said, “No, not really. I just went with an open mind. I’m just enjoying my cricket at this time and not really stressing on the outcome. I’m just enjoying it and whatever comes up I’m just happy to play and enjoy it.”