Man jailed for receiving rings, items stolen from jeweller

TWENTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Dwayne Stoute has been sentenced to 24 months in jail for receiving $24,500 worth of gold and diamond rings stolen last month from a jewellery store in San Fernando.

Stoute, of Naparima/Mayaro Road in St Clement’s, near Ste Madeleine, appeared yesterday afternoon before San Fernando magistrate Alicia Chankar charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, robbery with violence and having a firearm and ammunition.

Cpls Crawford and Mohammed and PCs Isaac and Matloo of the San Fernando and Princes Town CID laid the charges.

Stoute pleaded guilty to receiving eight stolen gold rings together valued $24,500 and to having a firearm and ammunition. He pleaded not guilty to the other offences.

The rings were among jewellery stolen on March 13 during a mid-morning heist at RT Jewellers at Upper High Street in San Fernando. When police arrested him last week Wednesday, they found the gun with six rounds of ammunition. They also found pawn tickets for Maraj and Sons Jewellers at Broadway in Port of Spain.

In his defence, Stoute said he had the weapon for his protection because he had been shot five times in 2015.

He has several matters pending for robbery and firearm-related offences.

On the charge of receiving the stolen items, the magistrate sentenced him to 24 months’ hard labour. For having the gun and ammunition, she sentenced him to 12 months each. The sentences are to run concurrently, which means Stoute will serve 24 months for the offences.

On the other charges, Chankar denied him bail and ordered him to reappear in court on May 14.

Sgt Veano Raghoo prosecuted.