Jabloteh clinch U-16 title, eye sweep

CHAMPS: San Juan Jabloteh’s Under-16 footballers pose after wrapping up the Flow Youth Pro League Under-16 title on Sunday.

Terrell Wiley scored his third, fourth and fifth goals of the season on Sunday to steer San Juan Jabloteh to the 2018 Flow Youth Pro League Under-16 crown on the penultimate day with a 7-0 win over hosts North East Stars at Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

Wiley’s hat-trick sends Jabloteh to an unassailable 22 points. There were goals as well from Sherwin Mulzac, Jardel Joslyn, Jerry Morris and 14-year-old Donté Murrien, all in the second half, which saw the San Juan club crowned champions of the mid-division for a record-extending fourth consecutive time.

Jabloteh, champions of all three divisions in the last three seasons, could also complete a record-smashing fourth straight sweep of the Youth Pro League with victories over Club Sando in the U-14 and U-18 divisions in their final league game next Sunday. The Jabloteh U-18s fell to a shock 3-1 defeat at North East Stars on Sunday.

John-Paul Rochford scored twice with just his second and third items of the season to help the seventh-placed North East Stars U-18s to their first win of the 2018 campaign.

North East’ Rochford hit the back of the net in the 8th and 64th minutes, while teammate Isaiah Pascall struck in the 38th-minute. Kesean St. Rose scored a late consolation item eight minutes from time for Jabloteh.

Jabloteh, though, maintained their place at the top of the U-18 standings, albeit a one-point lead, as did their Under-14 outfit with a 10-0 whipping of North East Stars much earlier on the day. It leaves no room for slip ups against Club Sando in what should be a very entertaining final day with Morvant Caledonia and W Connection (U-14s) and Point Fortin Civic (U-18s) in hot pursuit.

Jaheim Faustin, son of ex-Trinidad and Tobago standout Marvin Faustin, scored a beaver-trick for the Jabloteh U-14s to now lead this season’s scorers’ chart with 11 goals. Deshawn Brown assisted with a double while Lindell Sween, Theron O’Brien, Israel Joseph and Jearon Ellis ended with a goal each for the visitors.

Elsewhere, the U-14 sides of Morvant Caledonia and Connection maintained their title chase with 3-1 and a 6-0 wins over Defence Force FC and St Ann’s Rangers respectively. Police FC U-14s, however, enjoyed the biggest win of the season in all divisions with a 14-0 result over Central FC.

Match Day Eight Results:

Under-14 Division –

Central FC 0 vs Police FC 14 (Jordan Roberts 1’, Jaron Pascall 2’, Imani Lewis 16’, Aalon Wilson-Wright 18’, Aydon Caruth 24’, 35’, Levi Bain 30’, Nathaniel Carrim 48’, Jalen King 56’, Jovonn Gomes 58’, 59’, 63’, 64’, Nathaniel O’Garro 62’).

Club Sando 2 (Christopher Brooks 3’, Joshua Mason 70’) vs Point Fortin Civic 1 (Luke Phillip 57’).

St. Ann’s Rangers 0 vs W Connection 6 (Jaden Grant 14’, Molik Khan 16’, 19’, Maliki Clement 25’, 43’, Dantaye Gilbert 51’ pen.), at St. Augustine Secondary.

North East Stars 0 vs San Juan Jabloteh 10 (Lindell Sween 7’, Deshawn Brown 9’, 46’, Jaheim Faustin 10’, 22’, 60’, 66’, Theron O’Brien 37’, Israel Joseph 54’, Jearon Ellis 61’).

Defence Force 1 (Darion Marfan 39’) vs Morvant Caledonia United 3 (Neegus Jack 15’, Jaheim Marshall 31’, Terrell Gibson 35’).

Sunday’s fixtures:

Point Fortin Civic vs Defence Force FC, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16), 4pm (U18), at Mahaica Oval.

San Juan Jabloteh vs Club Sando, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16), 4pm (U18), at San Juan North Secondary.

W Connection vs Central FC, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16), 4pm (U18), at Ato Boldon Stadium.

Police FC vs North East Stars, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16), 4pm (U18), at venue to be determined.

Morvant Caledonia United vs St. Ann’s Rangers, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16), at venue to be determined.