Heather shows her hues Good show with tight music (b10)

Heather Mac Intosh and Devon Seale.

GARY CARDINEZ

HUES of Heather proved to be a very interesting an entertaining evening featuring former Calypso Queen Heather Mac Intosh, former Calypso Monarch Devon Seale, Ms Dija, Organizer and Short Pants as master of ceremonies.

The event held last week Friday at Kaiso Blues Cafe was sold-out long before showtime and the audience saw different sides of Mac Intosh, some seen for the first time.

She immediately shocked her audience as she started off her set with Good Night Moon, a song from the action thriller Kill Bill and she did justice to the song. Backed by Michael Low Chew Tung (Ming) Keys, Richard Joseph drums, Dougie Reddon bass, Daniel Ryan sax and Marva Newton guitar, the singer took the audience down south, Brazil to be exact, a place where she lived for a while.

She executed Conselho and Acreditar, two Portuguese pieces to the delight of both the musicians and the audience as Newton and Ryan did solos.

Mac Intosh made way for Ms Dija to perform a calypso, No Interest before coming back to do her calypsoes.

She led off this session with Keep It, then her 2018 song Survey and Ma Theresa followed. Mac Intosh had some in the audience singing along with her throughout the performance.

She ended with another Portuguese song Andes Pracuran but this time it was a duet with Devon Seale.

Before introducing his daughter to the stage Short Pants (Llewellyn Mac Intosh) gave a little history of how she got into calypso and to drive home the point he performed one of his songs Ah Pushing, talkalypso style and had the audience in stitches.

Hues of Heather opened with Ms Dija doing If You Asked Me To, I'd Rather go Blind and Could You be Loved. This was followed by Devon Seale who performed Lio and Cyah Buy Class and Organizer who performed The Forgetful man, Doh Tell Ah Soul and That’s a Bandit.

It was a well produced show, timely with very tight music which was appreciated by the audience.

In her absence former Miss Universe Janelle Penny Commissiong asked Short Pants to present his daughter with a bouquet of flowers on her behalf. The Minister of Community Development Culture and The Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds and Joan Yullie-Williams were also in the audience