Gates Praise nominated for gospel awards

Gates Praise Music band is made up of members of the First Church of the Open Bible. The group has been nominated for three gospel awards.

LOCAL gospel group Gates Praise has been nominated for the Voices of Gospel (VOG) Awards in Mobile, Alabama, USA. The group is made up of praise and worship leaders from among the 80-plus First Church of the Open Bible in TT.

Gates Praise is nominated for three awards — Gospel Choir of the Year, Praise and Worship Leader of the Year and Youth Artist of the Year for its song Thank You For The Blood aka The Blood Song. The song is from the group’s latest album titled His Stripes.

Commenting on the nomination Gates’ Praise leader Pastor David Charles said in a media release, “We have a vision as a team, to be intentional in creating a worship experience and send our thanks to the Voices of Gospel Awards organization. We also thank KLRMG (KLR Management Group) president Keith L Rolle for seeking our interest and understanding our perspective. We look forward to continuing to work together.”

The Voices of Gospel Music Awards was founded in 2016 and will spotlight and honour over 24 categories “for their labour and industry dedication, in spreading the message of Jesus Christ through gospel music.”

Founder of the awards Elder Gary Johnson is also CEO of the Gospel Sounds Radio Network and over the last seven years has hosted annual gospel music showcases. Johnson also pastors at Miracle Temple Church in Mobile, Alabama.

According to Alabama’s Voices of Gospel Music Awards website (www.vogma.org ) the organisers’ goal “is providing a weekend of fun and excitement for independent gospel music artists, pastors, community leaders, civil rights leaders, record labels, radio personalities and so many more to enjoy.”

The winner of each category will be determined by online voting on the VOGMA website. Voting ends April 25. The awards will be presented in September. For more info: https://www.vogma.org/ to vote.