Funeral tomorrow for murdered child

THE funeral for murdered 15-month-old Racquel George has been tentatively set for tomorrow in Chaguanas. Newsday was told that while final arrangements are yet to be confirmed, the body will be taken to the Los Bajos public cemetery for burial. The toddler died from blunt force trauma to the back, spine and head, an autopsy revealed. She was also sexually assaulted.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male relative, remains in police custody. The child lived with her mother Charlene George, a Special Reserve Policewoman at Secondary School Road in Palo Seco. The mother left the girl in the care of the teen male relative and went to work in Central last week Wednesday.

When she returned, the woman found the child unresponsive in the one-room house.

Little Racquel was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where doctors pronounced her dead. Only four months ago, the mother and daughter moved into the area.

The suspect came to stay with them about three weeks ago. The boy, a school drop-out, previously lived in Chaguanas.

Police have submitted a file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and are awaiting instructions on how to proceed with the case.