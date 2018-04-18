Four held in drug find

The marijuana which Coast Guard officers said was found in a boat off the north coast on Monday.

FOUR men were arrested and drugs and ammunition seized in a Coast Guard operation on Monday.

Coast Guard officers intercepted a pirogue off the north coast around 11pm. Officers found 20 boxes of 9mm ammunition, totalling 500 rounds, and 46 packets of marijuana on board. The drugs, with an estimated weight of 27 kilograms, have a street value of $270,000.

The crew members, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old from Matelot and a 22-year-old and a 29-year-old from Arima, were all detained.The four are expected to be charged this week.