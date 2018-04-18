Education Ministry supports Secondary Schools athletics

President of the Secondary Schools Track and Field Association (TTSSTFA), Dr Philip Allard (second from right) shakes hands with Shelly Slater, Education Ministry Curriculum Officer, Physical Education and Sport, at the launch of the 2018 Secondary Schools Championships. Present from left: Durly Lucas (NAAA representative), Indra Ramsingh-Geoffrey (TTSSFA PRO), Arnold Rampersad (TTSSTFA Committee member) and Janelle Edwards (TTSSTFA Vice President/IAAF Technical Official).

THE Ministry of Education is lending support to the staging of this year’s edition of the Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships set for Thursday and Friday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The Ministry of Education, through the Curriculum Department, has been a key stakeholder in the past editions of the Championships. However, this year the Department’s role is crucial in the two-day meet which will feature over 1,000 students from close to 90 public and private secondary schools from the eight educational districts across the country.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools Track and Field Association, Dr Philip Allard, hailed the intervention of the Curriculum Department. “We must thank the Curriculum Department of the Ministry of Education, the director John Roopchan, John Thatcher and Shelly Slater who have been instrumental in making proper statements to the Permanent Secretary that this meet must not be cancelled.”

The Championships were originally scheduled for February but due to financial constraints were pushed back until April. Shelly Slater, Curriculum Officer for Physical Education and Sport at the Ministry of Education, said the Championships will showcase the country’s sporting talents.

“We, at the Ministry of Education, are also committed to providing opportunities to allow the talent of the nation’s youth to find a platform and expression and we know that these Championships will be an avenue to do so,” she said. Slater explained s that support for the Championships is part of the Ministry’s drive to nation building. “ The Ministry of Education continues to support and provide opportunities to achieve success. Its main thrust is to develop the skills, values and attitudes of our young people to become productive citizens.”

The Championships is the breeding ground for the future Olympians of this country and many of this country’s top athletes such as recently-crowned Commonwealth Games champions Michelle-Lee Ahye (women’s 100m) for Tranquillity Govt Secondary and Jereem Richards (men’s 200m) for ASJA Boys College have competed at the championships. Olympic javelin gold medallist Keshorn Walcott represented Toco Secondary while former World Junior and Senior 400m hurdles champion Jehue Gordon ran for Belmont Boys Secondary and Queen’s Royal College. Reigning World Championships 4x400m champions Richards (ASJA Boys College), Machel Cedenio (Presentation College-San Fernando) and Renny Quow (Scarborough Secondary) also launched their athletic careers at this meet.

This year’s Championships are sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Blue Waters and Sunshine Snacks. Action on the first day of competition begins at 10am and at 11am on day two.