Celebrating heritage monuments and sites

Audrey Jeffers House

TODAY the National Trust will join the world in celebrating International Day of Monuments and Sites. This day was established by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and is celebrated each year to bring awareness of the importance of conservation of monuments and sites.

This year’s theme is Heritage for Generations, and the National Trust will host a two-part public lecture that will focus on fretwork. The lecture will be hosted at the Audrey Jeffers House (Briarend), corner of Sweet Briar Road and Elizabeth Street, St Cllair from 5 pm and will be facilitated by Rudylynn De Four Roberts, president of ICOMOS TT, and Marcus Skinner, managing director of Fretworks.

The National Trust is a membership organisation which was established by Act No.11 of 1991 and is the national agency responsible for safeguarding the heritage of TT. Its mandate is to preserve, protect and provide access to the country’s built and natural heritage.

For further details about this free event contact the National Trust at 625-6340/225-4750/706-6316, fax: 226-1008 or e-mail: chenelle.spooner@planning.gov.tt.