CAL flights to JFK diverted by winter storm

A winter storm coupled with sleet and heavy snow in the United States has affected flights bound for John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport, New York.

Corporate communications manager at Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Dionne Ligoure said one of CAL’s flights, BW520, had to be diverted because of the bad weather.

“On Monday, several flights were diverted from JFK. Ours was just one of the flights that were diverted, because there were very heavy winds at JFK on Monday.

So the airport traffic control — which we have no control over — they diverted the aircraft and it went to Virginia.

“They took care of the passengers and they are all in New York.” Last week, several other flights had to be cancelled owing to due to bad weather in the US.