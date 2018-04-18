Breaking
Action against fake drugs Prisoner transport vehicle overturns President Weekes laments tensions over debate on sex acts Moonilal on Dillon: He must resign CAISO: AG must protect citizens from pastor's "threats"
follow us
N Touch
Wednesday 18 April 2018
News

CAL flights to JFK diverted by winter storm

A winter storm coupled with sleet and heavy snow in the United States has affected flights bound for John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport, New York.

Corporate communications manager at Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Dionne Ligoure said one of CAL’s flights, BW520, had to be diverted because of the bad weather.

“On Monday, several flights were diverted from JFK. Ours was just one of the flights that were diverted, because there were very heavy winds at JFK on Monday.

So the airport traffic control — which we have no control over — they diverted the aircraft and it went to Virginia.

“They took care of the passengers and they are all in New York.” Last week, several other flights had to be cancelled owing to due to bad weather in the US.

Comments

Reply to this story

News

Search for cop-beater

SAN FERNANDO police are searching for a street vendor who, on Saturday, beat a municipal