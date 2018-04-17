Prisoner transport vehicle overturns

Breaking
Wednesday 18 April 2018
An amalgamated security van lies on it's hood after it was involved in a collision with an oncoming vehicle near the Bermudez Biscuit Company in Mt Lambert this afternoon.

An Amalgamated Security Prisoner Transport Vehicle overturned as it attempted to evade an oncoming vehicle while travelling along the Priority Bus Route near the Bermudez Biscuit Company in Mt. Lambert.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm this afternoon, when the prisoners were being transported from Port of Spain to the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.

According to sources, all prisoners escaped serious injury and are accounted for.

More information as this becomes available.

