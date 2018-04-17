Prisoner transport vehicle overturns
An Amalgamated Security Prisoner Transport Vehicle overturned as it attempted to evade an oncoming vehicle while travelling along the Priority Bus Route near the Bermudez Biscuit Company in Mt. Lambert.
The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm this afternoon, when the prisoners were being transported from Port of Spain to the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.
According to sources, all prisoners escaped serious injury and are accounted for.
More information as this becomes available.