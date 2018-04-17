Powergen’s SSCL Intercol T20 starts tomorrow

Hillview College Cricket Team celebrate their 2018 SSCL Champions Title. Photo by Allan V. Crane/CA-images.

The 2018 edition of the Powergen’s Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Intercol T20 is scheduled to bowl off tomorrow at various cricketing grounds across the country. Hillview College will be in search of attaining their second title of the season after they captured the SSCL 50-over crown last month.

They will be facing a strong Shiva Boys outfit at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BCLA) from 2.30 pm in the first quarter-final match at the venue.

In an interview with Newsday before the encounter, the head coach of Hillview College, Richard Kelly Snr, said, “As this season’s 50-over champions, the confidence will be high in the team, as expected, with everyone having their heads up and looking forward to playing this game. Our opponents, Shiva Boys, is a really good team and we would not be taking anything for granted.

The coach has been conducting light training sessions with his team and running through basics as they prepare for the T20 version of the game.

When asked about how his players would conform to the shorter innings of the game, he said, “Well to be honest, the only adjustment for them would be the acceleration of runs at different times of the game but, I do not think they would need to adapt much to this format as most players participate in club cricket as well.”

He continued, “We will be going out there with a positive attitude to do well and work hard from ball one until the end of the game.”

The second match scheduled at the BCLA will be Naparima College against Vishnu Boys at 6 pm. Other quarter-final matches include Barrackpore taking on Presentation College Chaguanas at Naps Grounds and Fatima will be battling St Benedict’s College at Munroe Road in Chaguanas, as both matches will also begin at 6 pm tomorrow.

The semi-finals are carded for Saturday April 21 and the finals on Friday May 4 at the BCLA.

All games at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy will have an admission fee of TT $20.

Quarter-final Fixtures:

at Brian Lara Cricket Academy –

2.30 pm Shiva Boys vs Hillview

6.00 pm Naps vs Vishnu Boys

at Naps Grounds –

6.00 pm Barrackpore vs Pres Chag

at Munroe Road –

6.00 pm Fatima vs St Benedict’s