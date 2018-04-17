Nurse injured on job

An NWRHA ambulance wrecked after being involved in an accident on April 10 on the PBR in the Mt Dor area.

AN enrolled nursing assistant (ENA) at the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) suffered a six-inch laceration to her right leg and other injuries after an ambulance carrying seven people - three patients, two nursing personnel, one attendant and the driver - got into an accident on April, 10, causing bodily damage to its occupants.

Speaking with Newsday today, president of the Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stewart called on Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh to address the safety issues for all staff members.

“Any possible disruptions to services must be placed squarely at the feet of the Ministry of Health and the RHAs. TTRNA calls on the Ministry of Health and the RHAs to do what is required to provide a safe facility for patients to be transferred and prevent nursing personnel life and limb from being placed at unnecessary risk.”

“ TTRNA calls on all nursing personnel to continue to strive to deliver quality healthcare in the face of diminishing resources and unsafe working conditions. TTRNA looks forward to highlighting these and our other concerns to our members on Friday 20th April 2018, in front of the San Fernando Teaching Hospital,” Stewart said.