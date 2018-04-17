Moonilal on Dillon: He must resign

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is criticising National Security Minister Edmund Dillon over a ruling by the High Court that Dillon acted illegally in the removal of former Strategic Services Agency (SSA) senior director Carlton Dennie.

Dennie was removed from his position two months after Dillon assumed office as minister.

Speaking with reporters after a Special Select Committee at the ANR Robinson East Room, Parliament this afternoon, Moonilal revealed that High Court Judge Justice Margaret Mohammed found that Dillon acted illegally and outside of his remit as National Security Minister.

Moonilal called for Dillon's immediate dismissal and said it was unconscionable to have a law-breaker as a Minister of National Security.

In November 2015 newly-appointed Minister of National Security reportedly issued a letter asking then SSA director Carlton Dennie to transfer his duties and responsibilities to another official.