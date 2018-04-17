Lopez pedals to victory at TTCF event
MAURICE LOPEZ of Rigtech Sonics pedalled to victory in the Youth Development (open) race on Saturday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy’s car park in Tarouba.
Action was in the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Youth Development, Tinymites and Masters 70-plus League Event #3.
Lopez got the better of his clubmate Judah Neverson, with Sayeed Bharath of Madonna Wheelers finishing third and Rigtech Sonics’ Jahziel Gordon finishing fourth.
In the Masters 70-plus three-lap race, Pat Nelson of Breakaway was successful, ahead of Joey Nunes of Hummingbird International.
And it was the Nelson-Nunes tandem at it again in the Masters 70-plus five-lap race, with Nelson finishing ahead of Nunes.
Other Results –
Youth Development –
Under-7 Girls 1-lap: 1.Melina Lopez (Rigtech Sonics).
Under-9 Boys 1-lap: 1.Jeduthun Henry (Rigtech Sonics); 2.Jahziel Gordon (Rigtech Sonics); 3.Mickel Ellis (Team Woods); 4.Kaniel Seepaul (Rigtech Sonics).
Under-11 Boys 2-laps: 1.Maurice Lopez (Rigtech Sonics); 2.Sayeed Bharath (Madonna Wheelers); 3.Mickel Mitchell (Phoenix CC); 4.Malique Lewis (Rigtech Sonics).
Under-13 Boys 2-laps: 1.Judah Neverson (Rigtech Sonics); 2.Akim Morgan (Rigtech Sonics); 3.Chad Dixon (Rigtech Sonics); 4.Hasani Garnes (Madonna Wheelers).
Tinymites Boys 2-laps: 1.Benjamin Mouttet (Breakaway).
Skills Session – Slow Race: 1.Maurice Lopez (Rigtech Sonics); 2.William Platter (Madonna Wheelers); 3.Jeduthun Henry (Rigtech Sonics); 4.Judah Neverson (Rigtech Sonics).
Tinymites Male: 1.Benjamin Mouttet (Breakaway).
Under-7 Girls: 1.Melina Lopez (Rigtech Sonics).
Under-7 Boys: 1.Elisha Greene jr (Phoenix Cycling).
Under-9 Boys: 1.Jeduthun Henry (Rigtech Sonics); 2.Jahziel Gordon (Rigtech Sonics); 3.Mickel Ellis (Team Woods); 4.Kaniel Seepaul (Rigtech Sonics).
Under-11 Boys: 1.Maurice Lopez (Rigtech Sonics); 2.Sayeed Bharath (Madonna); 3.Mickel Mitchell (Phoenix CC); 4.Malique Lewis (Rigtech Sonics).
Under-13 Boys: 1.Akim Morgan (Rigtech Sonics); 2.Judah Neverson (Rigtech Sonics); 3.Chad Nixon jr (Rigtech Sonics); 4.Hasani Garnes (Madonna).
Tinymites Male: 1.Benjamin Mouttet (Breakaway).