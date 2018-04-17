CAISO praises Weekes

Collin Robinson CAISO Chairman and Leah Thompson Attorney at Law LGBT Community Activist. Photo: Roger Jacob

CAISO's Colin Robinson yesterday praised President Paula-Mae Weekes' call for calm in the country's ongoing debate on gay-rights, saying other top office-holders should now follow her lead.

Robinson told Newsday, "It is the kind of leadership needed in this moment and we need to be seeing from the Attorney General (Faris Al-Rawi), Prime Minister (Dr. Keith Rowley) and Leader of the Opposition (Kamla Persad-Bissessar)."

Asked about the victimisation of three young men who were kicked out of their homes after participating in last Thursday's gay rights rally outside the Halls of Justice, he lamented, "It is more than three now who have had to move, triggered by them trying to stand up for their rights." He opted to give no further details, saying he did not want the men to be re-victimised in the media.